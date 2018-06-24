Bubba Watson shoots 63 to rally for 3rd Travelers title

(AP Photo/Stew Milne). J.B. Holmes reacts after making a par putt on the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.

(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts to a missed putt no the second hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.

(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Stewart Cink hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.

(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Bubba Watson hits his approach shot onto the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.

(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Paul Casey of England hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Travelers Championship title, shooting a 7-under 63 on Sunday for a three-stroke victory at TPC River Highlands.

Watson became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and pulled within one of Billy Casper's tournament record of four victories.

Watson finished at 17-under 263. Third-round leader Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes tied for second. Casey shot 72, Cink 62, Hossler 66 and Holmes 67.

Watson came from six back to win the 2010 event for his first tour title, and beat Casey in a playoff in 2015.

