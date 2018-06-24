Trump lobs new threats against countries trading with the US - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump lobs new threats against countries trading with the US

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is lobbing new threats against U.S. trade partners.

Trump says Sunday on Twitter that the U.S. is "insisting" that countries remove "artificial" trade barriers and tariffs on U.S. imports to their countries "or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A." He says "Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!"

Trump already has strained relationships with North American and European allies by imposing tariffs on steel, aluminum and other products from those countries.

At the conclusion of a meeting of the world's leading economies last month, Trump told reporters that he had pressed for fair and reciprocal trade practices. He said he had also urged his foreign counterparts to remove all tariffs, trade barriers and subsidies from their trading practices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • DJ Calvin Harris stoked by Harry Kane nod to 'One Kiss'

    DJ Calvin Harris stoked by Harry Kane nod to 'One Kiss'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:24:24 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:34:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). England's Harry Kane celebrates his team's 6-1 victory at the end of the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). England's Harry Kane celebrates his team's 6-1 victory at the end of the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
    Harry Kane was asked after England's win in the World Cup what song he'd like to be played in his honor on a Brazilian radio station.More >>
    Harry Kane was asked after England's win in the World Cup what song he'd like to be played in his honor on a Brazilian radio station.More >>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:30:04 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:29:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly