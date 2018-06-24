Sources: Salah considering retiring from national team - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sources: Salah considering retiring from national team

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, speaks with goalkeeper Essam El Hadary during Egypt's official training on the eve of the group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena, in Volg...
By HAMZA HENDAWI
Associated Press

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) - Mohamed Salah told Egypt team officials and teammates that he is considering retiring from international play because he is angry about being used as a political symbol while the World Cup squad was based in Chechnya, two people close to the player told The Associated Press.

Salah said he was particularly annoyed with a team banquet hosted by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who used the dinner to grant Salah "honorary citizenship," according to the two people, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

Kadyrov has been accused of human rights violations.

Egypt soccer federation spokesman Osama Ismail said that Salah has not complained to the federation. "Only what Salah writes on his Twitter account should be counted on."

