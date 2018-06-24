Pole sitter Josef Newgarden roars to Road America victory

By GENARO C. ARMAS
AP Sports Writer
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) - Pole sitter Josef Newgarden dominated the IndyCar race at Road America on Sunday, leading 53 of 55 laps for his third victory of the season.
The defending series champion crossed the finish line with a comfortable 3.38-second cushion over second-place finisher Ryan Hunter-Reay. Points leader Scott Dixon finished third, part of the three-car pack that separated from the field with about 13 laps to go in the road race.
The victory completed an impressive weekend for the Team Penske driver at the 14-turn, 222-mile-long track, where Newgarden's No. 1 Chevy registered the top speed in in practice.
He returned to the podium following a five-race stretch finishing no higher than eighth, dropping him from first to fifth in the driver standings.
What might be considered a slump for Newgarden came to an emphatic end. He picked up his 10th career victory and first at the rural Wisconsin road course.
Hunter-Reay just couldn't catch up after Newgarden's car got a fresh set of tires on his last pit stop.
A caution-free race also worked to Newgarden's advantage, with the field unable to reset from a restart. It was the ninth start-to-finish, green-flag race at Road America.
It still didn't make for a stress-free day for Newgarden, with Hunter-Reay's No. 28 Honda trying to chase the Penske car down all afternoon.
Hunter-Reay's run of consistency continued at Road America, with his fifth straight top-five finish. Dixon, another model of consistency, also had a good day after finishing on the podium following an eighth-place start. It was Dixon's sixth-straight top-five finish.
Track president George Bruggenthies announced before the race that the IndyCar series would return to the track for three more years.
Road America has been a popular stop with drivers and fans since the top open-wheel racing series returned to Elkhart Lake in 2016.
___
More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>