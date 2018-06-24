Hundreds gather to protest treatment of immigrants, border policy

Dozens have gathered in Glen Allen near Rep. David Brat’s office to protest the treatment of immigrants. (Source: Melissa McKenny)

Hundreds of people have gathered in Glen Allen near Rep. Dave Brat’s office to protest the treatment of immigrants.

About 300 demonstrators are protesting the family separation policy and the treatment of immigrants in Central Virginia by ICE.

Earlier this week, Brat introduced the “Protect Kids and Parents Act” in the house, saying he was “heartbroken to see the images of kids separated from their parents at our southern border”.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end the separation of families at the southwestern border just days ago.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene.

