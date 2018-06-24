Switzerland awaits FIFA judgment on 'provocative' gestures - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Switzerland awaits FIFA judgment on 'provocative' gestures

(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP). Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Frida... (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP). Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Frida...
(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP). Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, F... (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP). Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, F...
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner, centre, follows the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner, centre, follows the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

MOSCOW (AP) - Despite goal celebrations seen as inflaming political tensions with Serbia, the head of Switzerland's soccer federation said Sunday he doesn't expect FIFA to suspend his players.

FIFA has added a third Swiss player - captain Stephan Lichtsteiner - to an investigation of both scorers in a 2-1 win who made hand gestures of a two-headed eagle that is an Albanian national symbol. Lichtsteiner also made the gesture during the match.

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri have ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize that independence.

A strict reading of FIFA's rules suggests the key trio in Switzerland's starting lineup could be ruled out until the quarterfinals.

"Anyone who provokes the general public during a match will be suspended for two matches," the FIFA disciplinary code states.

FIFA's disciplinary panel could impose only a fine and warning before Switzerland plays Costa Rica on Wednesday. The Swiss need a draw to reach the round of 16.

"I don't have any concerns," Swiss soccer federation president Peter Gillieron said Sunday in an interview published by Swiss news website "20 Minutes."

Gillieron said he expected a quick decision from FIFA's judicial body, and the country could be proud of a team which has four points from two games.

"It may be annoying but we have to accept it," Gillieron said of the case. "We have to be aware that now football is just a priority."

Both the Switzerland and Serbia teams played down any political factors before the game last Friday. Shaqiri had posted a photograph on Instagram of his playing boots, one with a Switzerland flag on the heel and the other with a Kosovo flag.

However, a tense back-and-forth game saw Xhaka level the game in the second half and Shaqiri win it with a 90th-minute goal. Both players made the eagle symbol before running to celebrate with teammates in front of Swiss fans in the Kaliningrad stadium.

FIFA rules prohibit political gestures by players or fans, and let the disciplinary panel act on "serious infringements which have escaped the match officials' attention."

Xhaka, Shaqiri and Lichtsteiner would likely have been shown a yellow card at the time for their celebrations.

In further fallout from the Group E game, FIFA said Sunday it opened disciplinary cases against Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic and federation president Slavisa Kokeza for comments made after the game.

Serbia's federation said if filed an official complaint, including videos of game action, with the sport's governing body alleging "biased officiating" by German referee Felix Brych.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Uruguay tops Russia 3-0, wins group; both go on

    The Latest: Uruguay tops Russia 3-0, wins group; both go on

    Monday, June 25 2018 6:04 AM EDT2018-06-25 10:04:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-06-28 06:19:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Urugay's players exercise during Uruguay's official training on the eve of the group A match between Russia and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Urugay's players exercise during Uruguay's official training on the eve of the group A match between Russia and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
    A Russian court official says a Brazilian World Cup fan has been arrested in St. Petersburg as part of an extradition request from Brazil.More >>
    A Russian court official says a Brazilian World Cup fan has been arrested in St. Petersburg as part of an extradition request from Brazil.More >>

  • Switzerland awaits FIFA judgment on 'provocative' gestures

    Switzerland awaits FIFA judgment on 'provocative' gestures

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:14:02 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-06-28 06:15:44 GMT
    (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP). Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Frida...(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP). Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Frida...
    The head of Switzerland's soccer federation said Sunday he does not expect FIFA to suspend his players despite goal celebrations seen as inflaming political tensions with Serbia.More >>
    The head of Switzerland's soccer federation said Sunday he does not expect FIFA to suspend his players despite goal celebrations seen as inflaming political tensions with Serbia.More >>

  • Messi birthday overshadowed by Argentina's World Cup crisis

    Messi birthday overshadowed by Argentina's World Cup crisis

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-06-24 13:13:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-06-28 06:15:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Lionel Messi is congratulated by coach Jorge Sampaoli on the day of his birthday during a training session of Argentina at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Lionel Messi is congratulated by coach Jorge Sampaoli on the day of his birthday during a training session of Argentina at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
    Lionel Messi's birthday is being overshadowed by turmoil embroiling Argentina's coach and the squad.More >>
    Lionel Messi's birthday is being overshadowed by turmoil embroiling Argentina's coach and the squad.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly