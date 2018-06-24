Serbia FA complains of 'biased' referee in Switzerland match - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Serbia FA complains of 'biased' referee in Switzerland match

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts in dejection at the end of the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts in dejection at the end of the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Referee Felix Brych from Germany admonishes Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June ... (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Referee Felix Brych from Germany admonishes Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June ...
(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP). Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, F... (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP). Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, F...

By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) - A day after being put under investigation by FIFA for complaining about the refereeing of their 2-1 World Cup loss to Switzerland and misbehavior by fans, Serbia's football association has filed an official complaint with the sport's governing body alleging "biased officiating" by referee Feliz Brych.

In a statement posted on its website Sunday, the Football Association of Serbia said it submitted to FIFA "seven videos that clearly showed tendency in officiating of the referee Brych to the detriment of our national team."

Serbian officials have complained since Friday's match in Kaliningrad that their team was not awarded a penalty for a second-half challenge by two Swiss defenders on Aleksandar Mitrovic and that Brych did not consult the Video Assistant Referee about the incident.

They also have complained that Brych showed four Serbia players yellow cards but only one Swiss player was booked. That complaint was repeated in its official communication to FIFA.

Serbia escalated the dispute by questioning not just Brych's performance, but the fact that he was appointed to handle the match at all.

"We are not clear how the German referee could have been appointed for the match between Switzerland and Serbia, when it is well known that one of Swiss confederation cantons is a German canton," Serbia said in its statement.

FIFA announced later Sunday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Slavisa Kokeza, who is president of the Serbian FA, and coach Mladen Krstajic for post-match comments. Krstajic, in particular, was scathing in his criticism of refereeing decisions.

The game already has generated controversy centered on nationalist hand gestures made by Switzerland players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri following their goals. Both players face FIFA disciplinary proceedings after celebrating with a hand signal of the double-headed eagle on the Albanian flag. FIFA said Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner also faces disciplinary proceedings for also making the gesture during the match.

If a disciplinary panel took a strict reading of FIFA's rules, the key trio in Switzerland's starting lineup could potentially be ruled out until the quarterfinals. However, a fine and warning is more likely.

FIFA disciplinary codes state: "Anyone who provokes the general public during a match will be suspended for two matches."

Both goal scorers have ethnic Albanian Kosovo families. Kosovo is a former Serbian province whose 2008 declaration of independence is not recognized by Serbia, leading to ongoing friction between the Balkan neighbors.

But potential anger at the provocative hand gestures was far outweighed by Serb indignation at Brych's failure to consult the VAR system.

"At this World Cup, VAR has been used in all matches and its advantages have been applied to numerous disputable situations," the Serbia FA statement said. "We are wondering why Serbia is the only team at the World Cup with the referee who would not even check the replay of the disputable situations, and all to the detriment of our team."

Serbia midfielder Dusan Tadic continued the criticism on Sunday.

"I just said how I felt about this, and that is the referee has severely damaged us in various parts of the game," Tadic said. "We had to play better too, we should not be looking for a problem elsewhere, but for sure - the referee destroyed us."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • San Francisco restaurants open kitchens to refugee chefs

    San Francisco restaurants open kitchens to refugee chefs

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:24:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>

  • Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:51:50 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:12:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>

  • Brigitte Nielsen, 54, has given birth to her fifth child

    Brigitte Nielsen, 54, has given birth to her fifth child

    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-06-23 23:14:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:06:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2010 file photo, actress Brigitte Nielsen is seen at the International Essen Motorshow Fair in Essen, western Germany. Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and reality s...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2010 file photo, actress Brigitte Nielsen is seen at the International Essen Motorshow Fair in Essen, western Germany. Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and reality s...
    Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and reality star and her husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born on Friday...More >>
    Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and reality star and her husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born on Friday in Los Angeles.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly