Cubs' Bryant sits 2nd straight day with sore shoulder - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cubs' Bryant sits 2nd straight day with sore shoulder

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant fields a ground ball by Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 22, 2018, in Cincinnati. Hamilton was out at first. The Reds won 6-3. (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant fields a ground ball by Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 22, 2018, in Cincinnati. Hamilton was out at first. The Reds won 6-3.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is day to day with a sore left shoulder.

Bryant was out of Chicago's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Reds, the second straight start he missed, but didn't expect to be out much longer.

"It'll be no longer than a day or two," said Bryant, who is hitting .280 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 66 games.

Bryant wasn't the only missing Cub. Right-hander Tyler Chatwood, the scheduled starter, left the club Sunday morning when his wife went into labor. Left-hander Mike Montgomery was starting in his place.

The Cubs optioned righty Luke Farrell to Triple-A Iowa and placed lefty Rob Zastryzny on the 10-day disabled list. Zastryzny left Saturday's game with tightness in his left side. Righties Cory Mazzoni and Justin Hancock were recalled from Iowa.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

