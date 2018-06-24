Death investigation underway after man's body found on side of Chesterfield road

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine a cause of death. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield Police have launched a death investigation after a man's body was found on the side of the road.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Woodpecker Road around 2:30 Sunday morning for a report that a dead body was on the side of the road.

Once on scene, officers found the body of an unidentified man.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine a cause of death.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12