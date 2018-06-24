Death investigation underway after man's body found on side of Chesterfield road

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chesterfield Police have launched a death investigation after a man's body was found on the side of the road. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine a cause of death.More >>
Chesterfield Police have launched a death investigation after a man's body was found on the side of the road. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine a cause of death.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.More >>
As cool as it may be to look at what’s inside the hood of the cars that were on display, the organizer said it’s looking what’s inside people that matters.More >>
As cool as it may be to look at what’s inside the hood of the cars that were on display, the organizer said it’s looking what’s inside people that matters.More >>
The driver was uninjured. The fire is under investigation.More >>
The driver was uninjured. The fire is under investigation.More >>
An Arizona family grabbed two pool noodles that were up against a wall. That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside.More >>
An Arizona family grabbed two pool noodles that were up against a wall. That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside.More >>
Republican Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington is out of surgery and recovering after a Friday night car accident.More >>
Republican Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington is out of surgery and recovering after a Friday night car accident.More >>
Erin Austin said a white woman allegedly called the police on her 8-year-old daughter for selling water without a permit.More >>
Erin Austin said a white woman allegedly called the police on her 8-year-old daughter for selling water without a permit.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Samuel White, son of Helen white heard news of her death around 7 pm Friday nightMore >>
Samuel White, son of Helen white heard news of her death around 7 pm Friday nightMore >>