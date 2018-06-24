The Latest: Griezmann confident he'll regain form in Russia

(AP Photo/Mark Baker). Peru's Jefferson Farfan, left, and France's Paul Pogba challenge for the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2...

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Croatia's Luka Modric, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, ...

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on Sunday at the World Cup (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

France forward Antoine Griezmann is confident his World Cup form will pick up following a slow start.

Although he earned and scored a penalty as France opened its campaign with a 2-1 win against Australia, he had a quiet game otherwise and was substituted by coach Didier Deschamps with 20 minutes remaining.

Griezmann was taken off with 10 minutes left in the 1-0 win against Peru, following another frustratingly below-par performance.

But Griezmann, the European Championship's top scorer two years ago, is confident he can repeat his Euro 2016 exploits.

He tells French soccer show Telefoot, "I will get better and better. It was the same at the Euros. It was only after the (second round) that I started to play very well."

Midfielder Paul Pogba praised Griezmann for his "enormous" work-rate when tracking back to defend against Peru.

Pogba says, "He's fighting for the team."

___

2 p.m.

England has made one change to its lineup for the World Cup game against Panama, bringing in midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the injured Dele Alli.

Otherwise, coach Gareth Southgate went with the same lineup that won 2-1 over Tunisia, meaning forward Raheem Sterling retains his starting place after an underwhelming opening performance.

A win for England in Nizhny Novgorod will take it through to the last 16 and ensure Belgium qualifies from Group G as well.

Panama coach Hernan Gomez made good on his promise to field the same lineup that lost 3-0 to Belgium on its World Cup debut.

Lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Panama: Jaime Penedo, Michael Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Roman Torres, Gabriel Gomez, Blas Perez, Edgar Barcenas, Armando Cooper, Eric Davis, Anibal Godoy, Jose Luis Rodriguez.

____

1:15 p.m.

Denmark midfielder William Kvist, who was sent home after sustaining two broken ribs and a punctured lung after a hard collision in a match against Peru last week, is set to return to the World Cup.

Denmark coach Age Hareide tells Danish broadcaster TV2 that Kvist is on his way back to Russia but probably can't play against France in Group C match in Moscow on Tuesday.

Hareide says Kvist went through examinations in Denmark which showed there was no substantial injury to the lung.

"It's now only the fractures on the ribs that give him problems," Hareide told TV2. "So we have to see if he's fit to train after the match against France."

Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in its opening game and played out a 1-1 draw against Australia on June 21.

___

11:25 a.m.

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren says teammate Luka Modric would be a contender for the world's best player of the year award if he played for one of the supposed powers of international football.

Modric has been one of the standout players at the World Cup, scoring in both matches - including a long-range shot against Argentina - to help Croatian qualify for the knockout stage with a game to spare.

Lovren says "Modric would probably be getting more attention than he is right now if he was a German or Spanish player - he would maybe even be a Ballon D'Or winner."

The Liverpool defender adds: "Because we are a smaller country, he does get less attention than he deserves."

Croatia plays Iceland in their final Group D on Tuesday.

___

11:20 a.m.

Peru's soccer federation says striker Jefferson Farfan has been hospitalized with head trauma after a hard collision with a teammate during practice at the World Cup.

The federation says initial results "were favorable for the player" but Farfan was going to remain in the hospital so doctors could monitor him.

Farfan went down after colliding with one of the team's goalkeepers in a practice session on Saturday.

The federation says he was transferred to the hospital after all medical protocols were followed on the field.

Peru has been eliminated from World Cup contention after losses to Denmark and France and has a group game remaining against Australia in Sochi.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.