2 men wounded in shooting near Nine Mile Road

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday night.

Richmond police confirmed the shooting, and said the men were found after having driven into a cemetery in the 3100 block of Nine Mile Road.

Police are investigating where the shooting actually occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

