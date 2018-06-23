Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 4 1 .800 -
Princeton (Rays) 2 3 .400 2
Danville (Braves) 2 3 .400 2
Pulaski (Yankees) 1 4 .200 3
Burlington (Royals) 0 5 .000 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 5 0 1.000 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 4 1 .800 1
Bristol (Pirates) 3 2 .600 2
Greeneville (Astros) 3 2 .600 2
Johnson City (Cardinals) 1 4 .200 4

Saturday's Games

Bluefield 7, Burlington 5

Princeton 6, Danville 4

Kingsport 12, Johnson City 2

Bristol 4, Elizabethton 0

Greeneville 6, Pulaski 5

Sunday's Games

Danville at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Kingsport at Johnson City, 5 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Bluefield at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Danville at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

