Cars line up to raise money for girl in wheelchair

The parking lot at Sportsman’s Restaurant and Lounge was bit flashier than normal Saturday with a line of cars that came out to support a girl dealing with hardship.

Justin Spurlock hosted a fundraiser for 11-year-old Charity Rose and her family.

Charity was hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway when she was 3 years old and has been in a wheelchair ever since.

Her family tries to make life as normal for her as possible, but they don’t have a handicap-accessible van, which makes any outing difficult, such as getting Charity to doctor visits and taking trips to the park.

Spurlock decided to step up and do what he could to help make life easier for the girl and her family.

"With all the other stuff going on in the world, all the crazy stuff, I just think more people need to start looking out for each other," Spurlock said. "If a lot of people did that, we would be in a better situation."

As cool as it may be to look at what’s inside the hood of the cars that were on display, Spurlock said it’s looking what’s inside people that matters.

"Car guys are not just a bunch of gearheads," Spurlock said. "We actually come out and help the community."

Charity’s 12th birthday is coming up next week, and this event could help give her the best gift of all.

