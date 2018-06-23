LEADING OFF: Rangers-Twins get testy, Reds on grand run - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LEADING OFF: Rangers-Twins get testy, Reds on grand run

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Texas Rangers' Jurickson Profar, right, smiles as Elvis Andrus congratulates him after Profar scored on a two-run single by Delino DeShields off Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday...
(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Cincinnati Reds' Anthony DeSclafani (28) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez (7) after hitting a grand slam off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Cincinn...
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton strikes out against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryne Stanek during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper reacts after he lined out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Washington.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

CAREFUL

Texas has won seven in a row, and things got a little testy Saturday during a 9-6 victory at Target Field. Jurickson Profar tied a Rangers record when he was hit by pitches three times. Profar stole second base in the fourth inning with a 9-2 lead - his next at-bat, Minnesota reliever Addison Reed threw three inside fastballs, finally hitting him in the leg.

Said Texas manager Jeff Banister: "I thought the intent there was excessive, especially they tried to dial him up three different times."

Said Twins manager Paul Molitor: "The thought process between the unwritten rules of the game is not clearly defined. What I might think and what he might think might be different things. I was surprised that (Profar) ran with the score the way it was, when he did. And getting hit there was something that Banister felt wasn't appropriate."

A GRAND TIME

The last-place Reds have won six straight, boosted by a bunch of grand slams. Cincinnati has hit three slams in five days - Anthony DeSclafani connected Saturday against the Cubs, becoming the first Reds pitcher to hit a slam since Bob Purkey in 1959. Cincinnati leads the majors with seven slams this season.

POWER OUTAGE

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees have totaled just one run in dropping the first two of a three-game series at Tampa Bay. New York has the best record in the big leagues at 50-24 and is the only team in the majors that hasn't lost more than two straight games this year. This is the latest the Yankees have gone into a season without losing three in a row since August 1954.

NOT HIMSELF

Bryce Harper is hitting just .149 in June, striking out 24 times in 67 at-bats. The Nationals slugger has one home run and five RBIs in 19 games this month. He has tried to bunt to beat the shift the last two days against Philadelphia - he bunted foul before fanning Friday, then was thrown out Saturday by pitcher Aaron Nola.

LET'S SEE

Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino was unavailable Saturday due to a sore right shoulder. He felt more discomfort while throwing in the outfield before the game against Baltimore. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said he hopes Vizcaino feels better, but the team could soon face a decision on placing the right-hander on the DL.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

