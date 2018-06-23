Tractor-trailer hauling beer catches fire on I-95 south in Petersburg

This fire was extinguished about 9:30 p.m. (Source: VDOT)

A tractor-trailer fire closed I-95 southbound in Petersburg.

Virginia State Police confirmed the fire Saturday night at Crater Road near the interchange with I-85. The trailer was loaded with beer.

Images from VDOT traffic cameras show the fire was out and one lane of traffic has reopened by 9:45 p.m.

The driver was uninjured. The fire is under investigation. VDOT said initial indications are the turbo-charger on the diesel engine overheated.

