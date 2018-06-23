Who's in and who's out at the World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Who's in and who's out at the World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) - Who's in, who's out and possible scenarios at the World Cup after a second straight day that ended with a comeback win in stoppage time:

GROUP A

Russia and Uruguay have clinched berths in the round of 16, and play each other Monday to determine who wins the group. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.

GROUP B

Morocco has been eliminated, leaving Portugal and Spain (four points each) and Iran (three) to compete for two spots. Spain plays Morocco on Monday, when Portugal meets Iran.

GROUP C

France has advanced and leads with six points. Denmark is second with four after a 1-1 draw against Australia, which has one point. Peru has been eliminated. Denmark plays France on Tuesday, when Australia takes on Peru.

GROUP D

Croatia has secured a trip to the second round and tops the group with six points. Nigeria (three points) will advance with a win over Argentina (one point) on Tuesday, when Iceland plays Croatia. But Iceland (one point) or the last-place Argentines could survive with a win and a Nigeria loss or tie, depending on goal differential.

GROUP E

Brazil and Switzerland have four points apiece, Serbia has three, and any of them could grab one of the group's two spots in the knockout stage. Serbia meets Brazil on Wednesday, likely needing a win. Switzerland plays Costa Rica at the same time. Costa Rica has been eliminated.

GROUP F

Mexico avoided a letdown Saturday after upsetting Germany to start the tournament, handling South Korea by a 2-1 score But Mexico (six points) isn't safe yet. A dagger by Toni Kroos deep into extra time gave Germany (three points) a 2-1 win over Sweden (three points) in Saturday's late game. If the defending champion beats South Korea on Wednesday and Sweden simultaneously tops Mexico, three teams would finish with six points, sending it to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential. On the other hand, if Mexico and South Korea win, Mexico would win the group and every other team would be tied.

GROUP G

Belgium's second straight emphatic win, a 5-2 drubbing of Tunisia on Saturday, has it atop the group with six points and all but guaranteed to go to the next round. England (three points) can send itself and Belgium through if it knocks off Panama on Sunday, though Panama and technically even twice-beaten Tunisia are still alive.

