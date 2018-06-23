Chesterfield police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Police responded to the call shortly before 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of Lockberry Ridge Drive.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

