Memorial set at Florida arena for slain rapper XXXTentacion - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Memorial set at Florida arena for slain rapper XXXTentacion

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - A major public memorial is planned at a Florida arena for rising rap star XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN), who was shot and killed this week.

The family of the 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Dedrick Devonshay Williams announced Saturday that a memorial will be held next Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.

A flyer posted to XXXTentacion's Instagram page invites fans to "come say your final goodbye."

The rapper was fatally shot in his BMW as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership in Florida on Monday. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos, had his second album reach No. 1 in March and had a top 10 hit with "Sad!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cohen's photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

    Cohen's photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

    Friday, June 22 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:02:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:16:13 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Arnold attends the premiere of "Dead Ant" in Los Angeles. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, retweeted a photo posing with Arnold, who is...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Arnold attends the premiere of "Dead Ant" in Los Angeles. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, retweeted a photo posing with Arnold, who is...

    President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold, who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president, fueling speculation that Cohen may have...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold, who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president, fueling speculation that Cohen may have secret tapes of Trump.

    More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    Saturday, June 23 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-06-23 14:05:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:15:29 GMT
    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland. (Source: AP Photos)Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland. (Source: AP Photos)

    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.

    More >>

    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.

    More >>

  • DuVernay scores another milestone for black female directors

    DuVernay scores another milestone for black female directors

    Friday, June 22 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:02:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:14:32 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her f...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her f...
    Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors.More >>
    Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly