Mexican soccer fans and pride marchers mingle in celebration - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mexican soccer fans and pride marchers mingle in celebration

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Soccer fans have converged on Mexico's Angel of Independence to celebrate the national team's second win in the World Cup.

The revelers shared space Saturday with marchers from the annual gay pride parade who waved LGBT rainbow flags.

The Mexican team won its second game with a 2-1 victory against South Korea, but has been reprimanded for a homophobic slur chanted during soccer matches.

FIFA fined the Mexican Football Federation $10,000 for the offensive fan behavior in the country's opener against Germany.

The Mexican team thanked its fans in a tweet for not shouting the slur during the South Korea match, saying that Mexico had "won on and off the pitch."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cohen's photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

    Cohen's photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

    Friday, June 22 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:02:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:16:13 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Arnold attends the premiere of "Dead Ant" in Los Angeles. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, retweeted a photo posing with Arnold, who is...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Arnold attends the premiere of "Dead Ant" in Los Angeles. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, retweeted a photo posing with Arnold, who is...

    President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold, who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president, fueling speculation that Cohen may have...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold, who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president, fueling speculation that Cohen may have secret tapes of Trump.

    More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    Saturday, June 23 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-06-23 14:05:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:15:29 GMT
    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland. (Source: AP Photos)Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland. (Source: AP Photos)

    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.

    More >>

    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.

    More >>

  • DuVernay scores another milestone for black female directors

    DuVernay scores another milestone for black female directors

    Friday, June 22 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:02:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:14:32 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her f...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her f...
    Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors.More >>
    Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly