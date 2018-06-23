Argentina: cocaine seized in World Cup trophy replicas - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Argentina: cocaine seized in World Cup trophy replicas

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Some Argentines are taking advantage of World Cup fervor.

The security minister of Buenos Aires province said Friday that police have broken up an organization that trafficked marijuana and cocaine in fake World Cup trophies.

The so-called "Narcos de la Copa" took advantage of the global merchandising boom generated by the soccer tournament to move the drug without raising suspicions.

"These merchants of death have endless ingenuity, but don't be fooled. They shouldn't be admired. On the contrary... they are now in jail," said minister Cristian Ritondo, according to a statement.

Officials said 20 kilos of marijuana, 10 kilos of cocaine, 1,800 doses of crack-cocaine known as "paco," and 400,000 Argentine pesos ($14,819) were seized.

Four men and two women were arrested in the operation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:41:47 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-06-23 17:05:55 GMT
    Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:31:49 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-23 17:04:46 GMT
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    Saturday, June 23 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-06-23 14:05:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-23 17:04:11 GMT
    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.More >>
    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly