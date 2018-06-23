Russian forward Ilya Kovalchuk returns to NHL with LA Kings - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Russian forward Ilya Kovalchuk returns to NHL with LA Kings

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

Russian forward Ilya Kovalchuk has agreed to a three-year, $18.75 million deal to return to the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings.

The club announced the deal Saturday with Kovalchuk, who is back in North America after a five-year absence.

Kovalchuk was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NHL draft by the Thrashers. He spent eight seasons in Atlanta and four more with the New Jersey Devils before leaving the NHL in 2013 for a five-year stint at the Kontinental Hockey League's SKA St. Petersburg.

The 35-year-old star has scored 816 points in 816 career NHL games. He led the KHL in scoring last season for St. Petersburg, and he was the MVP of the 2018 Olympic tournament in Pyeongchang while winning gold.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tags/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:41:47 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-06-23 17:05:55 GMT
    Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:31:49 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-23 17:04:46 GMT
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    Saturday, June 23 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-06-23 14:05:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-23 17:04:11 GMT
    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.More >>
    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly