Kind of a big dill: Boston hosts 2nd annual pickle fair

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Pickle Fair is back and it's kind of a big dill.

The second annual event is scheduled for Saturday at the Innovation and Design Building in the city's Seaport District.

The fair is a family-oriented celebration of all things fermented - pickles, kimchi, sauerkraut and other vegetables.

It's an opportunity to sample pickle products from more than a dozen local and national vendors. The more adventurous can try pickle-flavored items including ice cream, cotton candy and beer.

The event also features country fair-style games, live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Farm Aid, the Cambridge-based nonprofit that since 1985 has been supporting family farms.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

