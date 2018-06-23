Bomb threat at Walmart Distribution Center in Dinwiddie, employe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bomb threat at Walmart Distribution Center in Dinwiddie, employees evacuated

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) -

Employees were evacuated from the Walmart Distribution Center on Cox Road in Dinwiddie Saturday morning after a bomb threat was called in.

Major Knott with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office says police received the call at 7:47 a.m.

State Police along with the sheriff's office are investigating.

This is a developing story.  Stay with NBC12 for the latest updates. 

