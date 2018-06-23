Goochland mother shoots New Zealand man attempting to break into home

There is no update on the man's condition. (Source: RNN)

A man is in custody after being shot while trying to break into a Goochland home--just two days after moving to America.

It happened around 4:30 Friday afternoon on Steeplechase Parkway, according to e sheriff.

Investigators say 25-year-old Troy George Skinner, from New Zealand, tried to break into a home where a mother and her two teenage daughters live.

Skinner was unable to break into the basement and tried to get through a glass door on the deck.

The woman reportedly told Skinner she was armed with a gun and calling 911. After repeated warnings, she says Skinner continued to reach for the door handle.

The woman then shot Skinner twice in the neck. The intruder tried running away, but collapsed in a neighbor's yard.

Skinner was transported to VCU Medical Center by Med-Flight. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office reports Skinner came into the United States Wednesday, June 20, at Los Angeles International Airport.

Charges are pending.

