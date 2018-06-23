Goochland mother shoots New Zealand man attempting to break into - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Goochland mother shoots New Zealand man attempting to break into home

There is no update on the man's condition. (Source: RNN) There is no update on the man's condition. (Source: RNN)
GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

A man is in custody after being shot while trying to break into a Goochland home--just two days after moving to America.

It happened around 4:30 Friday afternoon on Steeplechase Parkway, according to e sheriff.

Investigators say 25-year-old Troy George Skinner, from New Zealand, tried to break into a home where a mother and her two teenage daughters live.

Skinner was unable to break into the basement and tried to get through a glass door on the deck.

The woman reportedly told Skinner she was armed with a gun and calling 911. After repeated warnings, she says Skinner continued to reach for the door handle.

The woman then shot Skinner twice in the neck. The intruder tried running away, but collapsed in a neighbor's yard.

Skinner was transported to VCU Medical Center by Med-Flight. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office reports Skinner came into the United States Wednesday, June 20, at Los Angeles International Airport.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Goochland mother shoots New Zealand man attempting to break into home

    Goochland mother shoots New Zealand man attempting to break into home

    Saturday, June 23 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-06-23 13:38:02 GMT
    There is no update on the man's condition. (Source: RNN)There is no update on the man's condition. (Source: RNN)

    A man is in custody after breaking shot at while trying to break into a Goochland home--just two days after moving to America. 

    More >>

    A man is in custody after breaking shot at while trying to break into a Goochland home--just two days after moving to America. 

    More >>

  • Bomb threat at Walmart Distribution Center in Dinwiddie, employees evacuated

    Bomb threat at Walmart Distribution Center in Dinwiddie, employees evacuated

    Saturday, June 23 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-06-23 13:21:15 GMT

    Employees were evacuated from the Walmart Distribution Center on Cox Road in Dinwiddie Saturday morning after a bomb threat was called in. 

    Stay with NBC12 for the latest updates. 

    More >>

    Employees were evacuated from the Walmart Distribution Center on Cox Road in Dinwiddie Saturday morning after a bomb threat was called in. 

    Stay with NBC12 for the latest updates. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Richmond Police investigating after three men shot

    Richmond Police investigating after three men shot

    Saturday, June 23 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-06-23 12:36:19 GMT
    Police are searching for a suspect after three men were shot in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)Police are searching for a suspect after three men were shot in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

    Richmond police are investigating after three men were shot early Saturday morning. Off-duty officers were in the 1500 block of East Main Street at 1:49 a.m., when they heard reported gunfire in the area. Officers conducted a search and located a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Main Street Station. A short time later, officers found a man in a car nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening inj...

    More >>

    Richmond police are investigating after three men were shot early Saturday morning. Off-duty officers were in the 1500 block of East Main Street at 1:49 a.m., when they heard reported gunfire in the area. Officers conducted a search and located a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Main Street Station. A short time later, officers found a man in a car nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening inj...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly