Richmond Police investigating after three men shot

Richmond Police investigating after three men shot

Police are searching for a suspect after three men were shot in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police are investigating after three men were shot early Saturday morning.

Off-duty officers were in the 1500 block of East Main Street at 1:49 a.m., when they heard reported gunfire in the area. Officers conducted a search and located a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Main Street Station. 

A short time later, officers found a man in a car nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say a third shooting victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considering non-life threatening. 

Police have not said if all three men are connected. Detectives are still investigating. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.

