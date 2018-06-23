The Latest: Belgium takes unchanged lineup into Tunisia game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Belgium takes unchanged lineup into Tunisia game

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana). Brazil's Neymar, left and Thiago Silva talk to other players during Brazil's official training on the eve of the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Rus... (AP Photo/Felipe Dana). Brazil's Neymar, left and Thiago Silva talk to other players during Brazil's official training on the eve of the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Rus...
(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky). England head coach Gareth Southgate attends England's official training in Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018 on the eve of the group G match between Panama and England at the 2018 soccer World ... (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky). England head coach Gareth Southgate attends England's official training in Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018 on the eve of the group G match between Panama and England at the 2018 soccer World ...

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on Saturday at the World Cup (all times local):

2 p.m.

Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard again lead the attack in an unchanged Belgium lineup for the World Cup game against Tunisia.

Belgium opened with a 3-0 win over Panama 3-0 and another win against Tunisia would almost certainly secure a place in the knockout stages from Group G.

For Tunisia, Farouk Ben Mustapha starts in goal after playing most of the 2-1 loss to England following Mouez Hassan's shoulder injury.

In the only other change, Naim Sliti has been replaced on the left wing by Saif-Eddine Khaoui.

Lineups:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier, Dedryck Boyata.

Tunisia: Farouk Ben Mustapha, Syam Ben Youssef, Yassine Meriah, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Anice Badri, Wahbi Khazri, Dylan Bronn, Ali Maaloul, Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri.

___

1:15 p.m.

It wouldn't be the World Cup without some emotion from Brazil.

Thiago Silva is upset with his teammate Neymar for shouting at him during Friday's tense 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Neymar apparently was angry with Silva for giving the ball back to Costa Rica late in the game with the score locked at 0-0, because the star striker considered Costa Rica to be time wasting.

In comments reported by globo.com, Silva says he has always tried to treat Neymar as a younger brother but, "When I gave the ball back (to Costa Rica) he insulted me. Theoretically he was right, because they stalled a lot."

Silva, who was captain for the game under coach Tite's captaincy rotation policy, added "I was very sad about that insult."

Neymar scored Brazil's second goal in the seventh minute of injury time, his first of the tournament and 56th overall for Brazil.

Brazil is level with Switzerland on four points in Group E and next plays Serbia.

___

1:10 p.m.

Dele Alli has returned to practice with the England squad but carried out individual drills away from the main group, keeping him in doubt for the World Cup match against Panama.

The midfielder hurt his thigh in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday and didn't practice with the group for four days.

Alli participated in warm-up routines on Saturday and later worked alone on his fitness.

England coach Gareth Southgate has said Alli is unlikely to feature against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Charles Krauthammer, prominent conservative voice, has died

    Charles Krauthammer, prominent conservative voice, has died

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:52 PM EDT2018-06-22 03:52:50 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:56:17 GMT
    (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this March 31, 2015, file photo, Charles Krauthammer talks about getting into politics during a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas. The conservative writer and pundit Krauthamme...(Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this March 31, 2015, file photo, Charles Krauthammer talks about getting into politics during a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas. The conservative writer and pundit Krauthamme...
    Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentator who helped shape and occasionally dissented from the conservative movement, died Thursday.More >>
    Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentator who helped shape and occasionally dissented from the conservative movement, died Thursday.More >>

  • Peter Fonda apologizes for 'vulgar' Barron Trump tweet

    Peter Fonda apologizes for 'vulgar' Barron Trump tweet

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:02:48 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:54:17 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018 file photo, Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif. Fonda has apologized for a l...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018 file photo, Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif. Fonda has apologized for a l...
    Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet saying first son be ripped from mother's arms.More >>
    Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet saying first son be ripped from mother's arms.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Meadowlands plans sports betting near NYC

    APNewsBreak: Meadowlands plans sports betting near NYC

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:33:38 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:26:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Oct. 14, 2016 photo shows Jeff Gural, operator of the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J. speaking at a forum in Hackensack N.J. in support of a ballot question on whether to authorize two new casinos in northern...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Oct. 14, 2016 photo shows Jeff Gural, operator of the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J. speaking at a forum in Hackensack N.J. in support of a ballot question on whether to authorize two new casinos in northern...
    APNewsBreak: The Meadowlands Racetrack plans to bring legal sports betting to New York City's doorstep next month.More >>
    APNewsBreak: The Meadowlands Racetrack plans to bring legal sports betting to New York City's doorstep next month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly