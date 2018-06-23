Alli back at practice, still in doubt for England vs Panama - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Alli back at practice, still in doubt for England vs Panama

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky). England head coach Gareth Southgate attends England's official training in Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018 on the eve of the group G match between Panama and England at the 2018 soccer World ... (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky). England head coach Gareth Southgate attends England's official training in Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018 on the eve of the group G match between Panama and England at the 2018 soccer World ...

ZELENOGORSK, Russia (AP) - Dele Alli has returned to practice with the England squad but carried out individual drills away from the main group, keeping him in doubt for the World Cup match against Panama.

The midfielder hurt his thigh in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday and didn't practice with the group for four days.

Alli participated in warm-up routines on Saturday and later worked alone on his fitness.

England coach Gareth Southgate has said Alli is unlikely to feature against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Peruvian fans OK after flight drama at World Cup

    The Latest: Peruvian fans OK after flight drama at World Cup

    Saturday, June 23 2018 6:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 10:46:54 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:07 AM EDT2018-06-24 08:07:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felipe Dana). Brazil's Neymar, left and Thiago Silva talk to other players during Brazil's official training on the eve of the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Rus...(AP Photo/Felipe Dana). Brazil's Neymar, left and Thiago Silva talk to other players during Brazil's official training on the eve of the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Rus...
    Thiago Silva is upset with teammate Neymar for shouting at him during Brazil's tense 2-0 win over Costa Rica.More >>
    Thiago Silva is upset with teammate Neymar for shouting at him during Brazil's tense 2-0 win over Costa Rica.More >>

  • Ex-soccer star says Iran officials barred him from program

    Ex-soccer star says Iran officials barred him from program

    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:34:40 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-06-24 07:57:37 GMT
    The former captain of Spain's national soccer team, Carles Puyol, is claiming that Iranian TV officials barred him from appearing as a World Cup commentator because of his long hair.More >>
    The former captain of Spain's national soccer team, Carles Puyol, is claiming that Iranian TV officials barred him from appearing as a World Cup commentator because of his long hair.More >>

  • Iceland, Mexico, England vie for US World Cup support

    Iceland, Mexico, England vie for US World Cup support

    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:36:45 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-06-24 07:57:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Iceland soccer fans watch the final minutes on television of the team's loss to Nigeria in a World Cup soccer match at a sports bar, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Seattle.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Iceland soccer fans watch the final minutes on television of the team's loss to Nigeria in a World Cup soccer match at a sports bar, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Seattle.
    With no American team at the World Cup, Iceland's prime minister vies for US support, Landon Donovan pushes for Mexico and James Corden for England.More >>
    With no American team at the World Cup, Iceland's prime minister vies for US support, Landon Donovan pushes for Mexico and James Corden for England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly