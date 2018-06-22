Delle Donne, Mystics use big first half to beat Sky 93-77

CHICAGO (AP) - Elena Delle Donne scored 22 of her 30 points in the first half in the Washington Mystics' 93-77 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.
Delle Donne added 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Kristi Tolliver scored 13 points - all in the first half - and Monique Currie added 11 for the Mystics (8-5).
Delle Donne scored nine points over the first 4½ minutes as Washington opened a 16-6 lead and Tolliver sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a jumper by Chicago's Jamierra Faulkner to make it 30-19 at the end of the first quarter. Monique Currie and Delle Donne hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 23 points late in the second quarter and Tolliver added another trey to give the Mystics their biggest lead at 64-39 going into the break.
The Sky (3-9) outscored Washington 26-12 in the third quarter and used an 8-2 run early in the fourth to make it 80-74 after Kahleah Copper's layup with 6:36 to play but got no closer.
Allie Quigley scored 21 points and Stefanie Dolson - playing for the first time since May 25 due to a hamstring injury - added 13 points in 15 minutes of action for Chicago. The Sky have lost six in a row.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night.More >>
Baseball success runs in Conner Menez's family. His grandfather, Bill Plummer, was a member of the 1970's Big Red Machine, backing up hall of famer Johnny Bench behind the plate. Menez will make his first home start for the Flying Squirrels on Friday, but burst onto the scene in his AA debut, tossing six shutout innings and picking up a win at Harrisburg this past Saturday.More >>
For the sixth year, Brian Derby has brought his Derby Football Offensive Lineman Camp back to Richmond. Derby has been holding his camps for 22 years all across the country, and came to Virginia at the request of his former teammates, Richmond attorney Geoff McDonald.More >>
Trinity rising senior Armando Bacot helped Team USA's U18 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas tournament in Canada this past weekend. Bacot says it was a great learning experience, as he now shifts his focus to his senior year with the Titans.More >>
