Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|3
|1
|.750
|-
|Danville (Braves)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Princeton (Rays)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Burlington (Royals)
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|4
|0
|1.000
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Greeneville (Astros)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Friday's Games
Bluefield 9, Burlington 6
Princeton 4, Danville 3
Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville 8, Pulaski 7, 11 innings
Kingsport 9, Johnson City 4
|Saturday's Games
Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Danville at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Kingsport at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
Elizabethton at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night.More >>
Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night.More >>
Baseball success runs in Conner Menez's family. His grandfather, Bill Plummer, was a member of the 1970's Big Red Machine, backing up hall of famer Johnny Bench behind the plate. Menez will make his first home start for the Flying Squirrels on Friday, but burst onto the scene in his AA debut, tossing six shutout innings and picking up a win at Harrisburg this past Saturday.More >>
Baseball success runs in Conner Menez's family. His grandfather, Bill Plummer, was a member of the 1970's Big Red Machine, backing up hall of famer Johnny Bench behind the plate. Menez will make his first home start for the Flying Squirrels on Friday, but burst onto the scene in his AA debut, tossing six shutout innings and picking up a win at Harrisburg this past Saturday.More >>
For the sixth year, Brian Derby has brought his Derby Football Offensive Lineman Camp back to Richmond. Derby has been holding his camps for 22 years all across the country, and came to Virginia at the request of his former teammates, Richmond attorney Geoff McDonald.More >>
For the sixth year, Brian Derby has brought his Derby Football Offensive Lineman Camp back to Richmond. Derby has been holding his camps for 22 years all across the country, and came to Virginia at the request of his former teammates, Richmond attorney Geoff McDonald.More >>
Trinity rising senior Armando Bacot helped Team USA's U18 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas tournament in Canada this past weekend. Bacot says it was a great learning experience, as he now shifts his focus to his senior year with the Titans.More >>
Trinity rising senior Armando Bacot helped Team USA's U18 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas tournament in Canada this past weekend. Bacot says it was a great learning experience, as he now shifts his focus to his senior year with the Titans.More >>