Cardinals rookie Flaherty has no-hitter through 6 vs Brewers

(AP Photo/Morry Gash). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 22, 2018, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jack Flaherty is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Flaherty has struck out 11, walked two and thrown 94 pitches Friday night at Miller Park.

The 22-year-old right-hander began the night with a 3-2 record and a 2.66 ERA in nine starts this season.

The Cardinals lead the NL Central-best Brewers 1-0.

