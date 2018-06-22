Work crews respond to Henrico neighborhood after trees left homes condemned

On Friday, a Henrico church provided shelter for anyone who needed a place to sleep following severe storms that have left some families homeless.

On North Mapleleaf Avenue in Eastern Henrico, several homes were damaged. In one case, a tree fell on a woman, cracking her skull before she had to be rushed to the hospital.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help those who have been impacted by the storms.

At St. John's Catholic Church on 9 Mile Road, people who have been displaced by the storms can come and receive a hot meal, as well as a place to sleep.

Hours after a tree fell on a woman on North Mapleleaf Avenue, workers from AFAB Handyman Services responded and spent the day laying tarps over the nearly destroyed homes.

"It literally has four branches running through the middle of the house," says David Smith, an AFAB worker.

Smith says he and his crew jumped into action as soon as they got the call from their boss.

"He called us up, saying he has an emergency service call, we need to go," says Smith. "So we packed it up and came over here."

They had their work cut out.

"It's like five houses pretty were much destroyed," said Smith.

As they put up tarps, they are hoping to leave distraught storm survivors with some peace of mind.

"At least it doesn't ruin the furniture and everything else inside," says Smith.

It's not just homes they're responding to. Smith says a car that was in the driveway of one of the homes was also hit, smashing the roof and shattering the back window.

Meantime, at St. John's Catholic Church, the Red Cross says it is glad it can help.

"When you don't have access to your home and you don't have access to the things you are used to, you know that's what we're here for," says Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for the Red Cross.

McNamara says he is prepared to help as many families as needed.

"The next steps from here is, first and foremost, these individuals are tired. We will give them a place to get some rest and a hot meal, and then we will start to identify the long-term solutions over the coming hours and the coming days," says McNamara.

Long-term solutions many of these neighbors never thought they'd be forced to make prior to a violent storm system.

When asked if he expects more storm-related calls in the coming days, Smith says, "Very possible. If so, we'll go. That's what we do."

The Red Cross has spent the entire day offering food water and resources to those impacted by the storm.

There is no word yet on the condition of the woman who had to be rushed to the hospital when the tree fell on top of her.

