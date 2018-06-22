Work crews respond to Henrico neighborhood after trees left homes condemned

On North Mapleleaf Avenue in Eastern Henrico, homes were damaged and in one case a tree fell on a woman, cracking her skull before she had to be rushed to the hospital.More >>
On North Mapleleaf Avenue in Eastern Henrico, homes were damaged and in one case a tree fell on a woman, cracking her skull before she had to be rushed to the hospital.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.More >>
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.More >>
The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu advertises for parties like Naked Yoga.More >>
The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu advertises for parties like Naked Yoga.More >>
Texas Tech administrative officials have launched an investigation into a series of racially driven chatroom messages that have come to light.More >>
Texas Tech administrative officials have launched an investigation into a series of racially driven chatroom messages that have come to light.More >>