Who's in and who's out at the World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Who's in and who's out at the World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) - Who's in, who's out and possible scenarios at the World Cup:

GROUP A

Russia and Uruguay have clinched berths in the round of 16, and play each other Monday to determine who wins the group. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.

GROUP B

Morocco has been eliminated, leaving Portugal and Spain (four points each) and Iran (three) to compete for two spots. Spain plays Morocco on Monday, when Portugal meets Iran.

GROUP C

France has advanced and leads with six points. Denmark is second with four after a 1-1 draw against Australia, which has one point. Peru has been eliminated. Denmark plays France on Tuesday, when Australia takes on Peru.

GROUP D

Croatia has secured a trip to the second round and tops the group with six points. Argentina got some help Friday when Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0. Nigeria (three points) will advance with a win over Argentina (one point) on Tuesday, when Iceland plays Croatia. But Iceland (one point) or the last-place Argentines could survive with a win and a Nigeria loss or tie, depending on goal difference.

GROUP E

Brazil (four points) got a pair of stoppage-time goals Friday to vault from a precarious position to the brink of qualifying for the knockout stage. The 2-0 win also eliminated Costa Rica. Switzerland (four points) pulled off a 2-1 comeback win over Serbia (three points), leaving three teams bunched together, all with a chance to advance but with only two spots to be had. Serbia meets Brazil on Wednesday at the same time Switzerland plays Costa Rica.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

