Heat add Tillman to Summer League roster

Justin Tillman will continue his quest for the NBA this summer.

The 6-foot-8 forward, known for his dynamic skill set and on-court flair, says he has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. Tillman worked out for a number of NBA teams this spring, including the Spurs, Celtics, Nuggets, Thunder, Pistons and Lakers.

The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.

A four-year standout for VCU, Tillman was named First Team All-Atlantic 10, A-10 All-Defensive Team and NABC All-District as a senior in 2017-18 after averaging a team-high 18.9 points and a league-best 9.9 rebounds per game. Tillman’s 18 double-doubles this season were the most by a VCU player since the 1995-96 campaign.

In four seasons, Tillman compiled 1,415 points, 18th-most in program history and 922 rebounds, third-most by a Ram. He also ranks third in school history in double-doubles (34) and second in career field goal percentage (.573).

Tillman will look to become the 11th former Ram to play in the NBA and the sixth since 2009. Last season, VCU alums Treveon Graham (Charlotte), Troy Daniels (Suns) and Briante Weber (Rockets, Grizzlies) saw time on NBA rosters.

