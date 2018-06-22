Gov. Northam signs bill that allows 'slot-like' machines in Virginia

There hasn't been a live horse race at Colonial Downs since 2014. (Source: NBC12)

Horse-racing in some fashion is one step closer to reality at Colonial Downs.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday signed a bill that will allow "slot-like" betting machines at the New Kent race track.

The machines allow people to gamble on races that have already happened without known what horse you're betting on.

This bill was passed around the same times a Chicago-based company purchased Colonial Downs for more than $20 million.

