Messi needs to dig deep to end Argentina's woes at World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Messi needs to dig deep to end Argentina's woes at World Cup

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0.
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi react at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursd... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi react at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursd...
(AP Photo Jorge Saenz). Argentine fans react in disbelief at the end of a televised broadcast of the Croatia vs Argentina World Cup soccer match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Argentina lost 3-0 to Croatia. (AP Photo Jorge Saenz). Argentine fans react in disbelief at the end of a televised broadcast of the Croatia vs Argentina World Cup soccer match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Argentina lost 3-0 to Croatia.
(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Fans of Argentina lean against the security glass after their side's 0-3 lost against Croatia during the group D match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Fans of Argentina lean against the security glass after their side's 0-3 lost against Croatia during the group D match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Argentina's Lionel Messi, centre, walks at the pitch during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia... (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Argentina's Lionel Messi, centre, walks at the pitch during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia...

By PABLO GIUSSANI
Associated Press

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - It looked like a defeated army surrendering to the enemy, humiliated. Grim faces avoiding eye contact, parading behind their leader to an uncertain fate.

Argentina's national team, led by captain Lionel Messi, behaved just like that after a chastening 3-0 defeat to Croatia in the World Cup on Thursday.

With just one point from its first two group matches, Argentina is in trouble. That distress eased only slightly Friday when Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0.

But Argentina now has to face the African team, which showed that it has attacking prowess and a fighting spirit, in their final Group D match Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

There's still a chance for Argentina to advance, but the South Americans have to win and their destiny is partly in the hands of other teams.

If Argentina has any shot, it will fall to Messi. He needs to dig deep and end his scoring drought at the tournament.

But the team has been acting like elimination is a foregone conclusion.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli spoke as if an era had ended. He made it clear that his blueprint "didn't succeed." He tried different tactics and tweaked formations, but nothing worked. The loss to Croatia came after a 1-1 draw with Iceland, a nation of 350,000 people that is playing in its first World Cup.

"There's nothing to say. The result speaks for itself," defensive midfielder Javier Mascherano said. "We can only swallow the poison and see what happens" in the other group matches.

The criticism back home has been ruthless. The main targets are Sampaoli and goalkeeper Wilfred Caballero, whose error led to Croatia's first goal.

And there are others who are pointing the finger at Messi, accusing him of lacking leadership.

Argentines had been demanding that the team bring back the title even though it had a tough qualification and suffered a 6-1 defeat to Spain in a friendly in preparation for the tournament. Sampaoli is the third coach since the 2014 World Cup, which Argentina finished as runner-up.

Those who think the team has a shot at winning the 2018 edition is taking into account Argentina's history, not its present-day situation. And they have been relying on Messi to see them through.

But so far Messi has had nobody to support him, since Argentina's midfield is its weakest link and has been generating little creativity. The team lacks identity and doesn't scare opponents.

There also appears to be discord in the dressing room, especially toward the coach. Forward Sergio Aguero responded in a defiant tone that Sampaoli "can say what he wants," when journalists told him about the coach's post-match remarks.

The booing of Sampaoli and Caballero by Argentina fans after the first goal only has helped to exacerbate the crisis.

"The feeling is of extreme pain to not have been at the level that the Argentine people wanted," Sampaoli said. "I want to apologize to everyone that came to see us. I feel responsible for this. I had belief just like them and today I'm very hurt. I have tried to do my best until now and I haven't found the way to give them what they want."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • DuVernay scores another milestone for black female directors

    DuVernay scores another milestone for black female directors

    Friday, June 22 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:02:51 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:34:57 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her f...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her f...
    Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors.More >>
    Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors.More >>

  • Brooke Astor collection heads to research room at library

    Brooke Astor collection heads to research room at library

    Friday, June 22 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-06-22 12:52:41 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:34:55 GMT
    The New York Public Library is beginning construction on a new study and research room that will house will house 1,800 books and three portraits that philanthropist Brooke Astor willed to the library after her...More >>
    The New York Public Library is beginning construction on a new study and research room that will house will house 1,800 books and three portraits that philanthropist Brooke Astor willed to the library after her death at age 105 in 2007.More >>

  • The Monkees postpone dates after Mike Nesmith became ill

    The Monkees postpone dates after Mike Nesmith became ill

    Friday, June 22 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-06-22 14:53:59 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:34:53 GMT
    The Monkees have postponed the last four dates of their tour after guitarist Mike Nesmith became ill.More >>
    The Monkees have postponed the last four dates of their tour after guitarist Mike Nesmith became ill.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly