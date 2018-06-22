How to delay the onset and risk of diabetes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

How to delay the onset and risk of diabetes

The National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) is a proven and effective way to prevent and delay the onset and risk of diabetes.

People that attend and participate in NDPP are people that have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes (by provider or a blood test) or are at high risk.

Diabetes has been shown to affect more than 25 percent of Americans aged 65 or older, with trends only increasing.

Costs associated with diabetes care for Medicare beneficiaries was estimated at $42 billion more for persons with diabetes than those that did not have diabetes. Almost $1,500 more dollars were spent on Part D prescription drugs. These costs do not account for individual costs per person to manage and navigate what are often complex systems of care.

Seeing the issues and growing problems, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently launched the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program (MDPP) to support structured interventions with the goal of preventing type 2 diabetes.

MDPP benefits can be accessed by beneficiaries, but the clinician plays a critical role in ensuring patients are aware that they are at risk and provide recommendations on how to access MDPP.

