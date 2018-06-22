Police searching for suspect after she struck officer with vehicle

A woman is on the run after she struck an officer while fleeing from other charges, according to Chesterfield Police.

Investigators say 36-year-old Tia Nicole Peyton was wanted for several charges, including felony larceny.

When officers tried to take her into custody in the 6500 block of Brookshire Drive, they say she sped off in a vehicle, striking one of the officers in the arm.

Peyton now faces felony assault on a police officer and driving while suspended.

If you see Tia Peyton, call police.

