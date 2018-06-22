Police searching for suspect after she struck officer with vehic - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police searching for suspect after she struck officer with vehicle

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer

Tia Nicole Peyton (Source: Chesterfield Police) Tia Nicole Peyton (Source: Chesterfield Police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A woman is on the run after she struck an officer while fleeing from other charges, according to Chesterfield Police.

Investigators say 36-year-old Tia Nicole Peyton was wanted for several charges, including felony larceny.

When officers tried to take her into custody in the 6500 block of Brookshire Drive, they say she sped off in a vehicle, striking one of the officers in the arm.

Peyton now faces felony assault on a police officer and driving while suspended.

If you see Tia Peyton, call police.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

