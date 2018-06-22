Police arrest suspect accused of striking officer with vehicle

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a woman accused of hitting an officer with her car while fleeing from other charges.

With the assistance of U.S. Marshals 36-year-old Tia Nicole Peyton was taken into custody without incident. As a result, investigators say Peyton is charged with felony assault on police and driving while suspended.

Officers tell us Peyton was initially wanted for several charges, including felony larceny. When officers tried to take her into custody in the 6500 block of Brookshire Drive, they say she sped off in a vehicle, striking one of the officers in the arm.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804)748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

