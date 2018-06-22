Greyhounds will get forever homes in Virginia

The shelter is located on Route 30 near Kings Dominion. (Source: James River Greyhounds)

Several greyhounds will get forever homes in Central Virginia on Saturday morning at the James River Greyhounds shelter near Kings Dominion.

The dogs are being brought in from Florida.

Thirteen of the 22 greyhounds "will be adopted on arrival after they are bathed and readied for their forever home," the group said, beginning at 7 a.m.

Click here for more information about James River Greyhounds' adoption process.

The shelter is located on Route 30 near Kings Dominion.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12