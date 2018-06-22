The 1994 own goal that led to murder of Colombian WCup star

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, right, is shown a yellow card by Uzbekistan's referee Ravshan Irmatov during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Nov...

By The Associated Press



Exactly 24 years after Colombian defender Andres Escobar stuck out his leg trying to block a shot and scored an "own goal" at the 1994 World Cup, "PodcastOne Sports Now" co-host Jim Litke is joined by former U.S. national team captain Marcelo Balboa and filmmaker Michael Zimbalist to reconstruct the tragic chain of events that led to Escobar's murder.

Zimbalist and brother Jeff were the driving forces behind "The Two Escobars," a documentary that looked at the battle between rival drug cartels that put Colombia - and its national soccer team - in the crossfire.

"The dogs had been set loose," Zimbalist said about the dangers some players faced at the time.

Upon his return, Andres Escobar penned an editorial that began "Life does not end here. ..." calling on fans to help end the violence. Instead, he became one of its most prominent victims.

Also on the show: a recap and preview of important games at the World Cup with deputy international sports editor Chris Lehourites and an NBA draft segment from AP writer Tim Reynolds. On the menu: a 14-year-old shall feed them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.