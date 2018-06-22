UN puts together a 'Youth World Cup' in New York - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UN puts together a 'Youth World Cup' in New York

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - While the World Cup plays out in Russia, dozens of New York City children are set to play in a U.N.-sponsored youth version of the global soccer tournament.

It's happening Saturday at the city's Randalls Island park and is being organized by Monaco's U.N. mission with help from the U.N. and city agencies.

The teams include 10-to-14-year-old boys and girls in city afterschool programs who will "represent" eight countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Morocco, Peru, South Korea, Russia and Senegal.

It's called the "SDGs Youth World Cup " after the U.N.'s "sustainable development goals."

Meanwhile, the grown-up World Cup is a topic of much casual conversation at the U.N.

Celebratory whoops can occasionally be heard in the halls when there's news of a win.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Vinnie Paul, co-founder, drummer of Pantera, dies at 54

    Vinnie Paul, co-founder, drummer of Pantera, dies at 54

    Saturday, June 23 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-06-23 14:54:40 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-06-24 06:25:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ralph Duke, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2004 file photo shows Vinnie Paul Abbott in Amarillo, Texas. Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54. Pantera’s official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday, J...(AP Photo/Ralph Duke, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2004 file photo shows Vinnie Paul Abbott in Amarillo, Texas. Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54. Pantera’s official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday, J...
    Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.More >>
    Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

    Saturday, June 23 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-06-23 14:05:01 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-24 06:29:27 GMT
    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland. (Source: AP Photos)Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland. (Source: AP Photos)

    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.

    More >>

    Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.

    More >>

  • Cohen's photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

    Cohen's photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

    Friday, June 22 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:02:45 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-06-24 06:17:05 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Arnold attends the premiere of "Dead Ant" in Los Angeles. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, retweeted a photo posing with Arnold, who is...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Arnold attends the premiere of "Dead Ant" in Los Angeles. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, retweeted a photo posing with Arnold, who is...

    President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold, who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president, fueling speculation that Cohen may have...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold, who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president, fueling speculation that Cohen may have secret tapes of Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly