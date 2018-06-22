UN puts together a 'Youth World Cup' in New York - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UN puts together a 'Youth World Cup' in New York

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - While the World Cup plays out in Russia, dozens of New York City children are set to play in a U.N.-sponsored youth version of the global soccer tournament.

It's happening Saturday at the city's Randalls Island park and is being organized by Monaco's U.N. mission with help from the U.N. and city agencies.

The teams include 10-to-14-year-old boys and girls in city afterschool programs who will "represent" eight countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Morocco, Peru, South Korea, Russia and Senegal.

It's called the "SDGs Youth World Cup " after the U.N.'s "sustainable development goals."

Meanwhile, the grown-up World Cup is a topic of much casual conversation at the U.N.

Celebratory whoops can occasionally be heard in the halls when there's news of a win.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

