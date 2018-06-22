Brazil scores late goals to beat Costa Rica 2-0 at World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Brazil scores late goals to beat Costa Rica 2-0 at World Cup

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky). Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 20... (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky). Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 20...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Brazil's Neymar during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Brazil's Neymar during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Brazil's Neymar reacts after a tackle by Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Brazil's Neymar reacts after a tackle by Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2...
(AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar is brought down by Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar is brought down by Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.
(AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Casemiro, left, and Costa Rica's Celso Borges battle for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Jun... (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Casemiro, left, and Costa Rica's Celso Borges battle for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Jun...

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored injury-time goals to help Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 Friday at the World Cup.

Coutinho poked the ball past goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the first minute of injury time, and Neymar volleyed in another with virtually the last kick of the game six minutes later.

Neymar then broke down in tears and sobbed for several moments. His teammates helped him off the ground to celebrate.

It had looked like Brazil, after drawing its opening game 1-1 with Switzerland, was heading for another stalemate.

Brazil attacked relentlessly in the second half and was awarded a penalty in the 78th when Neymar was impeded as he cut inside defender Giancarlo Gonzalez. But referee Bjorn Kuipers went over to look at the sideline monitor and reversed the decision.

Brazil has four points heading into its final group game against Serbia on Wednesday.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

___

Jerome Pugmire on Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeromepugmire

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Brooke Astor collection heads to research room at library

    Brooke Astor collection heads to research room at library

    Friday, June 22 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-06-22 12:52:41 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:13:24 GMT
    The New York Public Library is beginning construction on a new study and research room that will house will house 1,800 books and three portraits that philanthropist Brooke Astor willed to the library after her...More >>
    The New York Public Library is beginning construction on a new study and research room that will house will house 1,800 books and three portraits that philanthropist Brooke Astor willed to the library after her death at age 105 in 2007.More >>

  • Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:41:47 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:13:21 GMT
    Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Demi Lovato sings about addiction struggles on 'Sober'

    Demi Lovato sings about addiction struggles on 'Sober'

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-06-22 03:13:04 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:13:18 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but she’s revealed in a new song that she’s no longer...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but she’s revealed in a new song that she’s no longer...
    Demi Lovato releases new single 'Sober' about struggles with addiction, indicates she may no longer be sober.More >>
    Demi Lovato releases new single 'Sober' about struggles with addiction, indicates she may no longer be sober.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly