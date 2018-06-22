Park system celebrates 150 years with pink flamingo record - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Park system celebrates 150 years with pink flamingo record

(Zhi Ting Phua/Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy via AP). In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, garden flamingos decorate a city park in Buffalo, N.Y. Park officials are tickled pink over claiming a new world record for having the longest line of the ...

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Parks officials in Buffalo, New York, are tickled pink over claiming a new world record for having the longest line of garden flamingos .

A Guinness World Records official was on hand Thursday to certify the record - 1,500 pink flamingos - which were set up to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Buffalo's Olmsted Parks system.

Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted designed Buffalo's citywide system of parks and parkways. Parks officials took some liberties with his initials - "F'' "L'' "O'' - to come up with the "FLO-mingo" event.

The previous record for the pink, plastic lawn ornaments was held by Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, South Carolina, which lined up 1,058 flamingos in 2016.

Buffalo residents were invited to adopt the lawn ornaments and display them at home.

