No threat found after suspicious package found at Henrico office building

The package was determined not to be hazardous. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico County Police Department says no threat was found after the discovery of a suspicious package on Friday morning.

Police and fire crews were called to the 6600 block of W. Broad Street around 10:30 a.m. after the package was found.

Two people at the scene reported medical concerns possibly associated with the package, which was determined to be non-hazardous.

The building was evacuated for a short time as police and firefighters investigated.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12