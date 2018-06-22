UM fan prohibited from social media posts on Missoula woman - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UM fan prohibited from social media posts on Missoula woman

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A University of Montana athletics fan cannot make any more social media posts referring to a woman who started an online petition opposing the re-hiring of football coach Bobby Hauck, a Missoula judge has ruled.

The restriction granted Thursday is included in a one-year restraining order that also bars Mike Schlosser of Butte from being on campus or approaching Lisa Davey, a graduate student, the Missoulian reports .

"This is over for you. It has to stop," Municipal Judge Kathleen Jenks said. "In so many ways it's so juvenile, but that doesn't mean it's not dangerous."

Schlosser's attorney, Nick Brooke, agreed his client's comments about Davey were "brutish and crude" but he argued they were protected speech because Davey had involved herself in a public controversy and thus had a lower expectation of privacy. Brooke plans to appeal the order.

Davey started her petition in November, citing the criminal records of football players who played for Hauck while he was Montana's head coach from 2003-09. The petition included an image of Jon Krakauer's book "Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in College Town" edited to add Hauck's name to it.

Soon after, an online account traced to Schlosser began posting derogatory comments about Davey and listed her address, encouraging others to harass her.

Schlosser testified he posted her address to let her know it's "not OK to do that sh-- to other people."

Jenks said it was legal for Schlosser to be an internet troll, but she said "he doesn't get to take it to the next step and threaten to rape her."

In February, after Jenks issued a temporary restraining order and a Missoula group organized a campus forum on sexism that included coach Hauck and Davey as panelists, a Twitter account traced to Schlosser posted "..you need to drop it its (sic) never going to go away."

The university has barred Schlosser from campus until at least June 2019. Schlosser told the Missoulian he had no intention of returning to Missoula in the next year.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cohen's photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

    Cohen's photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

    Friday, June 22 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:02:45 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:04:05 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Arnold attends the premiere of "Dead Ant" in Los Angeles. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, retweeted a photo posing with Arnold, who is...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Arnold attends the premiere of "Dead Ant" in Los Angeles. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, retweeted a photo posing with Arnold, who is...
    President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold _ who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president _ fueling speculation that Cohen may have...More >>
    President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold _ who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president _ fueling speculation that Cohen may have secret tapes of Trump.More >>

  • The Latest: Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral

    The Latest: Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-06-22 03:33:10 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:03:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.
    Family: Fashion designer Kate Spade's father dies on the eve of her funeral.More >>
    Family: Fashion designer Kate Spade's father dies on the eve of her funeral.More >>

  • Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:41:47 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:59:00 GMT
    Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly