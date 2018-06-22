76ers send Bridges to Phoenix for Smith in 1st-round swap - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

76ers send Bridges to Phoenix for Smith in 1st-round swap

(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Villanova's Mikal Bridges is greeted by friends and family after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Villanova's Mikal Bridges leaves the stage after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 16th overall by the Phoenix Suns during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Mikal Bridges to the Phoenix Suns for Zhaire Smith in a swap of first-round draft pick.

Bridges was picked 10th overall and the Villanova standout answered questions at Barclays Center about his move down the road before he was swapped to the Suns. The Suns had picked Smith, a forward from Texas Tech, with the 16th overall pick. The Sixers also acquired an unprotected 2021 first-round pick in the trade.

Bridges had a short-lived happy homecoming. The Villanova Wildcats national championship forward played all their home games last season in the same arena as the Sixers and his mother works in human resources for the franchise's parent company.

Smith, a 6-foot-4, 198-pound guard, averaged 11.3 points for the Red Raiders and worked out twice for the 76ers.

