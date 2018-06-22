Woman seeks help for friend crushed by tree

A woman is asking for help for her friend who suffered a cracked skull when a tree fell on a home in Henrico this past June.

Five homes were damaged, three of them condemned, after a massive tree split in half and fell along North New Avenue and North Mapleleaf Avenue in the Highland Springs area of Henrico.

Linda Taylor and her son Willie lived inside one of the homes that were condemned on North New Avenue. They both were jolted out of their sleep around 6:30 a.m. when the tree fell on top of their home.

"I just heard a big boom and when I jumped up and looked up I saw the tree all through the ceiling," Linda Taylor said.

The tree didn't just damage her home though, it hurt her son and critically injured her best friend of more than 20-years, Angie Thompson.

On that night, the tree and the roof caved in on her," Taylor said. "We couldn't find her and then when we finally found her, she was under all the debris and tree."

Thompson suffered a fractured skull, brain injury and broken bones in her face and neck. She has been in the hospital since.

"She can't talk, she can't put her words together, the only thing she can say is no," Linda Taylor said. "I'm going to have those flashes of my son and my neighbor trying to dig my best friend out of the rubble."

Thompson may never be able to see out of her left eye.

"There is still a long road ahead of her," Taylor said. "They said she's going to have 24-hour nurse care when she is released."

But Thompson, who was a caregiver before this tragedy, doesn't have medical insurance. Taylor's homeowner's insurance will only pay up to $2,000 since Thompson's injuries were caused by a freak accident, not caused by Taylor.

"It's awful because when I found out that insurance wasn't going to cover medical bills and help her, I just broke down," she said.

But then she reached out to 12 On Your Side - hoping we could help her friend whose life will never be the same.

"It's not about me or my son," Taylor said. "It's about her and one way or another, I'm going to make sure she is taken care of."

Taylor expects her friend to be released from the hospital, possibly, in the next three weeks.

She is fundraising for her friend's medical bills.

"It felt like I was in a war zone honestly," Willie Taylor said. "I wake up and my wall is caving in and I go running out of my room and everything around me is caving in, roofs are falling in."

The wall caving in physically pushed Willie Taylor out of his bed.

"Out of nowhere like 10 seconds later, the wall starts caving in behind me, pushing me out of my bed," Taylor said.

He jumped out of bed to check on his mother and his aunt, who is his mom's best friend. Willie Taylor suffered scratches and abrasions to the back of his arm and his back.

"Instantly, the roof and stuff starts caving in so I went to go check on my mom and my aunt and instantly as soon as I leave out of my room, the living room roof caves in, the hallway caves in," Willie Taylor said.

Willie bought the home for his mom last February. She has suffered from multiple sclerosis for almost two decades and could no longer use the stairs in their old apartment.

"I don't know, I don't know what I'm going to do," Linda Taylor said. "I don't have a house anymore."

Taylor can't even get inside to get her medication.

"I don't have anywhere to get my medical treatment,"Linda Taylor said.

But she does have a supportive family and son who are remaining strong for her during this difficult time.

"I am trying to keep it together right now because I know my mom is struggling right now so I'm trying to stay strong and positive for her," Willie Taylor said. "Hopefully we can get this tree knocked down and rebuild."

The Red Cross did come out to help this family and luckily the family does have homeowner's insurance.

As for Taylor, her insurance company has been covering her and her son's stay at a local hotel. They are working on putting her up in a rental property until her home is rebuilt, which could take about five to six more months.

