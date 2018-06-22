Resident suffers cracked skull when tree falls on 5 homes

One person suffered a cracked skull and five houses were impacted when a tree fell in Henrico County.

Three of the homes, located on North Mapleleaf Avenue, were condemned after being hit by the tree Friday as strong storm and record-breaking rain moved through the area.

The tree fell about 6 a.m.

One resident said they were lying in bed praying when the tree landed on their home.

The tree fell into their living room and a neighbor began banging on the door. The only room of the home not damaged was the bedroom.

The homeowner said they will move in with their daughter and sift through the remains of the home to find any salvageable items.

Five homes impacted on North Mapleleaf and North New Avenue after tree falls onto homes. Three have been condemned. One woman tells me the tree falling cracked her neighbors skull. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/AdfFSMm08y — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) June 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12