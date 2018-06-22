Friday's rain total nears all-time record

Friday morning's rain is one for the record books: with 7.25 inches of rain since midnight at Richmond International Airport, it's the second wettest day ever in the area.

And more rain is possible on Friday evening, which could topple the single-day record - 8.79 inches on Aug. 12, 1955.

More than 20 inches of rain has fallen in the past 45 days.

This extremely wet June comes after the wettest May on record.

Fortunately the weather is expected to dry out next week as sunny skies and less humid conditions are expected.

